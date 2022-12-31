Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.