About us: The Community Foundation of East Central Illinois exists to promote philanthropy in an impartial, unbiased, ethical way, with a commitment to inclusiveness. We bring together people and resources to identify and address present and emerging community needs.
We are dedicated to establishing endowments for the long-term benefit of our nine-county service area. This year, we provided more than $1.5 million in grants and scholarships to more than 190 nonprofit organizations addressing pressing needs in our communities.
We’re also committed to helping our nonprofit partners and their boards to be as effective as possible, providing training, workshops and board bootcamps through our Center for Nonprofit Excellence. Your readers can donate any amount once or set up a recurring donation.
Where to give: Send donations to 307 W. University Ave., Champaign, IL 61820 or click here.