About us: Crisis Nursery creates an “Island of Safety” dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect by providing 24-hour emergency care for children and support to strengthen families in crisis.
The Nursery accepts monetary and in-kind donations. This includes diapers, baby wipes, individualized snacks, and in-season clothing.
Monetary gifts of any amount are greatly appreciated and allow the Nursery to meet the greatest need: providing safe care to children whose families are in crisis.
Where to give: Send donations to 1309 West Hill St., Urbana, IL 61801 or click on the “Donate” tab at crisisnursery.net.