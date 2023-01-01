About us: The CU Canteen Run, established in 2003, is a Christian ministry that partners with The Salvation Army.
We feed and clothe the most vulnerable living on the streets or living below the poverty line without discrimination year-round. The Canteen Run also helps bring awareness of homelessness through volunteering.
In addition to monetary donations, we could use some gently used men’s coats, shirts, socks, hats and Thinsulate gloves.
Where to give: Write “Canteen Run” on the memo line of checks, which should be made out to and mailed to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 618, Champaign, IL 61824.