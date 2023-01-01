About us: The CU Immigration Forum advocates for just policies for immigrants locally and statewide and strives to make the Champaign-Urbana area more welcoming to immigrants through education about issues our immigrant neighbors face.
We have monthly open forum discussions and make connections with key individuals in our community for the betterment of immigrant lives. We celebrate the diversity that our immigrant neighbors bring to our community through the annual Immigrant Welcome Awards.
Any donations received go to the work of immigrant advocacy.
One current issue is immigrant young adults, raised in the U.S. but born elsewhere, having no pathway to citizenship or permanent status. Though this is a national issue, it certainly affects people in Champaign County and at the University of Illinois and we stand with these Dreamers and DACA recipients.
Where to give: Click on the ‘donations’ link at immigration-forum.blogspot.com or send donations to University YMCA, 1001 S. Wright St., Champaign, IL 61820.