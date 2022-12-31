About us: An exemplary child welfare and educational services agency that, for more than 127 years, Cunningham Children’s Home has provided caring support and therapeutic services to youth and families in our community through residential treatment, special education and community-based programs.
Your donations helped us provide the critical needs for the 807 youth and families Cunningham served this year.
Where to give: Send donations to Spiritual Life Center, 1301 North Cunningham Ave., Urbana, IL 61802 or click on the “Ways to Give” tab at cunninghamhome.org.