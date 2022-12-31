About us: Daily Bread Soup Kitchen provides a hot, nutritious lunch plus a sack lunch for dinner to anyone who shows up at our door from 10:30 to 12:30, seven days a week.
Run entirely by volunteers with no paid staff, we currently are serving 300 to 400 hot meals a day to our guests. We receive no government funding.
It’s only through generous donations that we are able to fulfill our mission of feeding the hungry of Champaign-Urbana.
Due to current COVID-19 levels, we are still serving takeout lunches, but we hope to be able to reopen our dining room again soon.
Where to give: Send donations to P.O. Box 648, Champaign, IL 61824-0648; drop them off between 9 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday at the back door of 116 N. First St., Champaign or click on the “Donate” tab at dailybreadsoupkitchen.com.