About us: DSC is celebrating 50 years of providing services to children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in our community.
Our mission is to support people in living a rich and meaningful life.
With your donation to the Tree of Hope, you will help us continue to provide the exceptional, individualized services that promote the highest quality of life for the people we serve throughout Champaign and Ford counties.
Where to give: Donations can be made online at dsc-illinois.org or by mail/in person at 1304 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign, IL 61821.