About us: When school is out, the doors of Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club are open to support underserved youth in our community with a safe place to have help with homework and tutoring, positive mentoring relationships with caring adults, activities that promote good character and leadership development, a chance to engage in sports and recreation, and the encouragement to graduate from high school with a plan for the future.
Our mission is to be there for kids who need us most, and enable them to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.
Where to give: Send donations — including in-kind gifts of tickets to sporting events, movies, Krannert shows, sports equipment, school supplies, youth-related books, computers and technology equipment, gift cards, restaurant certificates and other appropriate youth-related items — to 201 E. Park St., Champaign, IL 61820. Or click the “Donate” tab at dmbgc.org.