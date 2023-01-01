About us: The Douglas County Museum exists to collect, preserve and promote historical and cultural artifacts of Douglas County, providing exhibits, programs and educational opportunities to adults and children.
Donations help us fund programs, events, exhibits, collection preservation and storage, and improvements and at this time, we could most use help with our newest permanent c.1900 town exhibit space.
Where to give: Send donations to or drop them off at 700 S. Main St., Tuscola, IL 61953 or click on the “giving” tab at douglascountymuseum.org.