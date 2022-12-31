About us: The Education Justice Project not only provides University of Illinois courses to men incarcerated at Danville Correctional Center. We also offer academic scholarships to the family members of those currently in prison.
These scholarships can be used at any accredited institution in the U.S. We welcome donations to help us grow our scholarship program and expand educational opportunities.
Where to give: Send donations to 1001 S. Wright St., Champaign, IL 61820 or visit educationjustice.net/donate/ online.