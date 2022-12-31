About us: First String is a youth development league, serving the Urbana-Champaign community for over 30 years.
To provide an alternative to gang violence, and in striving to eliminate racism, low self-esteem and neglect, First String secures individuals dedicated to mentoring all youth and functioning as positive role models in society.
With over 170 kids registered for basketball and baseball workouts this winter, we could always use volunteers and no coaching experience is required.
Where to give: Sign up by emailing cu.firststringinc@gmail.com and send donations to P.O. Box 17133, Urbana, IL 61802.