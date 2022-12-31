About us: Girls Rock! C-U seeks to create a culture of positive self-esteem for girls, transgender and gender non-conforming youth in our community, using music as a medium for empowerment and self-expression.
Monetary donations help to cover the expenses of our annual summer camp and allow us to provide scholarship opportunities to help families cover the cost of camp registration.
Where to give: Visit girlsrockcu.org/donate online, donate via Venmo or PayPal at @girlsrockcu or email girlsrockcu@gmail.com.