About us: Habitat for Humanity has been building homes, communities and hope in Champaign County since 1991, bringing people together to put God’s love into action.

To date, Habitat has built 124 homes in Champaign County, but the need for safe, decent and affordable housing is greater than ever.

Your monetary donation to Habitat will help fund home builds with local families, giving them a “hand up,” not a “hand out,” and empowering them to make positive and transformational life changes.

Where to give: Send checks to 1914 Glenn Park Drive, Champaign, IL 61821 or give online by clicking on the “Support Habitat” tab at cuhabitat.org.

