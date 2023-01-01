About us: About one-third of the 25,000 foreign-born residents of Champaign County live below the federal poverty line.
Immigrant Services of Champaign-Urbana has the mission to assist these poor immigrant families to overcome their challenges and become integrated into our community.
ISCU provides emergency food, household goods, transportation to legal and medical appointments and financial assistance to families who have lost a loved one or are struggling to avoid homelessness.
Where to give: Send donations to P.O. Box 364, Urbana, IL 61803, click on the “donate” tab at isc-u.org or email iscu2day@gmail.com to volunteer or donate household items to the ISCU warehouse.