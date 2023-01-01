About us: Luella’s Lodge provides resources and support to families grieving the death of a child through healing retreats and other in-person events and activities.
Monetary donations are always appreciated, with our current focus on providing retreat scholarships to grieving parents that are unable to cover the cost.
Pictured here are grieving mothers engaging in nature yoga during our Self-Care Saturday event.
Where to give: Click on the “ways to support” tab at luellaslodge.org, visit Luella’s Lodge on Facebook or send checks to 7397 E. 1500 North Road, Oakwood, IL 61858.