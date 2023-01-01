About us: We continue a 29-year tradition of collaborating with Mahomet-Seymour schools to provide supplemental financial resources to teachers and students for programs that further enhance our schools.
We are proud to find meaningful projects and initiatives, filling the goals of our students and educators.
The foundation provides teachers and students with greater access to resources in support of advanced development, engagement, communication and research.
Where to give: Click on the “donate” tab at msef.weebly.com or email msschoolsfoundation@gmail.com.