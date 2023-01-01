nonprofit Mobile Mutts photo.jpg

About us: We offer free transports from sending rescues/shelters to receiving rescues. We use volunteers to drive a “leg to leg” transport across eight states.

In addition, we offer free microchipping and partner with the UI College of Veterinary Medicine for free/low-cost vetting.

Donations are used to support volunteer drivers for transport with needed items and gas funds. We also use donation for our microchipping/vetting clinics.

Where to give: Send donations to 2514 Arden Drive, Champaign, IL 61821 or click on the “donate” tab at mobile-mutts.org.

