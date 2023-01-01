section Monticello Area Education Foundation photo.jpg

About us: The Monticello Area Education Foundation is committed to benefiting students by supporting, enriching and enhancing educational opportunities, and strengthening community involvement in the Monticello CUSD #25, by supporting educational initiatives for which other funding is not readily available.

Our programs would not be possible without our generous donors.

Where to give: Send checks to P.O. Box 473, Monticello, IL 61856, donate to maef@sages.us via PayPal or use Amazon Smile when making online purchases.

