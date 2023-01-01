About us: Moore’s Rescue Ranch is comprised completely of volunteers who rescue dogs and cats that have been abused and/or handicapped.
Once we have raised enough to build our building, we will provide a safe haven for children with disabilities to come out and work with our animals and learn how to train, play and care for special animals and hope they form special bonds and possibly finding homes for them.
In foster care, we have two cats (one blind, one has one eye) and five dogs with cleft palate, gunshot wounds, broken leg, etc.
Moore’s pays for all food and vet care while in foster care.
Where to give: Send donations to 3113 N. Market St., Champaign, IL 61822 or click on the “donate today” tab to at mooresrescueranch.org.