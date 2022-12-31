About us: RACES provides comprehensive, confidential and trauma-informed services to individuals impacted by sexual violence in Champaign, Ford, Douglas and Piatt counties.
Our counseling and support services, prevention education, and 24-hour crisis hotline are all provided at no cost to our community.
Donations support our prevention education programming as we work toward a world free of sexual violence.
A gift of $75 provides an hour of prevention programming for a student in K-12; $10 provides training for an adult who wants to be part of the solution.
Where to give: Send donations to 301 S. Vine St., Suite 211, Urbana, IL 61801 or click on the “donate” tab at cu-races.org.