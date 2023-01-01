About us: The Stephens Family YMCA is a non-profit association committed to a mission of putting Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.
Through the generosity of people like you, we have awarded scholarships to over 550 individuals and families this year to ensure our Y remains a place for all.
Every dollar counts and will go toward our scholarship fund for those who may not otherwise have access our programs and services.
Where to give: Send donations to 2501 Fields South Dr., Champaign, IL 61822 or click on the “donate” tab at sf-ymca.net.