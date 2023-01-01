About us: The Center for Youth and Family Solutions is truly a unique social service agency — achieving solutions for children and families who have experienced trauma, abuse and neglect, and other significant life challenges by using a family-centered, inclusive, trauma-responsive and strengths-based approach.
We could use help purchasing gifts for children in foster care, or monetary donations to go toward our client emergency fund, which supports clients with specific crisis needs (i.e. purchasing an appliance or supporting families who had a house fire).
Where to give: Send donations to 1315A Curt Dr., Champaign, IL 61821 or click on the “donate” tab at cyfsolutions.org.