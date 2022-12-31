giving The Refugee Center photo.jpg

About us: The Refugee Center exists to provide services essential to refugee and immigrant resettlement in East Central Illinois, and to aid in the exchange and preservation of their respective cultures.

Monetary donations of any size allow us to respond to immediate client need, from providing culturally appropriate groceries to new refugee arrivals to offering rental and utility payment assistance to newcomers still seeking employment.

Where to give: Send donations to 201 W. Kenyon Road, Suite 4d, Champaign, IL 61820 or click on the “donate” tab at therefugeecenter-cu.org.

Giving section cover

This information appeared in The News-Gazette's expanded guide to giving, with details on how to help 100-plus local non-profits spread out over 22 pages. Click here to subscribe to The News-Gazette. Go here to sign up for our daily newsletter.

Trending Videos