About us: The Refugee Center exists to provide services essential to refugee and immigrant resettlement in East Central Illinois, and to aid in the exchange and preservation of their respective cultures.
Monetary donations of any size allow us to respond to immediate client need, from providing culturally appropriate groceries to new refugee arrivals to offering rental and utility payment assistance to newcomers still seeking employment.
Where to give: Send donations to 201 W. Kenyon Road, Suite 4d, Champaign, IL 61820 or click on the “donate” tab at therefugeecenter-cu.org.