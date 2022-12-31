Giving: Twin City Theatre Company logo

About us: Twin City Theatre Company's mission is to operate as a theatrical company with a focus on presenting productions related to under-represented cultures and voices.

Creating a production for the stage can cost from $2,500 to $5,000, depending on the cost of royalties, space rental, costumes, props and set design/construction. 

Only about half of the cost of a production comes from ticket sales. The rest comes from donations from people who value theatre and its ability to entertain, educate, and inspire.   

Where to give: Click on the “Give” tab at twincitytheatreco.org.

