About us: For nearly 100 years, United Way of Champaign County has brought people and resources together to address our community’s toughest challenges.
We are building a community where more families are financially stable, more students graduate prepared for success and more of our neighbors have access to healthcare.
Your donation to the Community Impact Fund will support our work to build a more equitable and resilient Champaign County.
Where to give: Send donations to 5 Dunlap Court, Savoy, IL 61874 or visit UnitedWayChampaign.org online.