About us: Uniting Pride exists to create a Champaign County where all who identify as sexual and/or gender minorities can live full, healthy and vibrant lives.

With the recent massive increase in anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment, our work is more important than ever.

Donations support our educational programming, resources and free services, social and support groups, community-wide events and more.

Where to give: Send donations to 1001 S. Wright St., Champaign, IL 61821 or click on the “donate or get involved tab” at unitingpride.org.

