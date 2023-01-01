About us: The foundation was established in 2007 to help meet the growing need for supplemental support by raising funds for Urbana Park District parks, facilities and programs.
UPF seeks donations from people and organizations who appreciate the value of parks or programs, not just for their immediate aesthetic or environmental value, but for the impact they can have on future generations.
Thanks to our generous donors, we have been proud to support several UPD efforts, including the Health & Wellness Center, the revitalization of the Blair Park tennis courts, the rehabilitation of Crystal Lake Park, art in the parks and youth scholarships.
Where to give: Send donations to 303 W. University Ave., Urbana, IL 61801 or visit urbanaparksfoundation.org online.