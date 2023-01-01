give Urbana Pops Orchestra photo.jpg

About us: Urbana Pops Orchestra offers fun concerts to the community absolutely free.

UPO's motto, "Plays Well With Others,” is demonstrated in collaborations with Urbana Park District and Unit 116 and in bringing together professional and semi-professional musicians who share their music stands with talented student musicians in grades 6 to 12.

Your gifts provide stipends for UPO's adult musicians who perform and mentor the students.

Where to give: Click on the “I’d like to support UPO” tab at urbanapops.org, visit UPO's Facebook page or send donations to 207 W. California Ave., Urbana, IL 61801.

Giving section cover

