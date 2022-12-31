About us: Focusing on the oft-hidden problem of domestic violence in rural communities, your monetary donation will go toward creating safe spaces for victims and their children.
Much-needed renovations on a historic downtown Monticello building will enable families to stay in transitional apartments for short-term “get-back-on-your-feet” time, in addition to establishing multi-purpose space for education and support groups — the key to prevention and long-term healing.
Where to give: Send checks to 100 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 61856 or give by credit card by clicking on the “Donate” tab at willowtreemissions.org. Donations of clothing and housewares may be dropped off on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 351 W. Monroe St., Monticello.