How to ... take spectacular photos of the sky
In an occasional feature, we'll turn to pro's pros with area ties for advice on a range of topics.
TODAY’S TOPIC: How to take spectacular photos of the sky.
TODAY'S EXPERT: Chambanaweather.com’s Andrew Pritchard, Champaign-based senior meteorologist at Nutrien Ag Solutions
“The first key to taking spectacular photos of the sky is to take a lot of really bad ones first. And I mean, a lot.
“The sky is a tough thing to photograph, often with wildly varying lighting conditions and dramatic colors. Folks see the good photos that I capture and share, but are often unaware of the many ‘missed’ shots that went unseen.
“For every wall-hanger, there are folders of hundreds, thousands of photographs that will live their lives hidden away on a hard drive.
“Next, be prepared to travel, to move around a little bit. Sure, the Midwest puts on delightful front-porch sky shows for us every now and again, but to routinely capture dramatic photos of the sky, one must often be on the move.
“Sometimes, it isn’t just about being near and pointing your camera at a thunderstorm, but being on the right side of the thunderstorm to capture the light hitting it just so.
“In storm chasing, we’ll often make a conscious move around sunset to pivot from staying out ahead of a thunderstorm to capture its menacing storm front and any potential ‘action area.’ As the sun hits the horizon to the west, often behind the storm, we’ll let the storm overtake us or drive around it to catch the golden orange light as it hits the storm. Then, as the sun sinks lower and eventually below the horizon, the storm clouds turn pink and purple, before becoming illuminated by lightning.
“It doesn’t always happen this way, but this is the blueprint to a very successful evening as a sky photographer.
“You don’t always need a thunderstorm, of course. This is where the time of day becomes key — it’s all about the golden hour. Whether you’re a morning person or a night person, check your local sunrise and sunset times.
“It’s in that magical hour after sunrise, and the hour before sunset that even the most benign of skies can come alive.”