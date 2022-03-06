UI students Matt Brotnow and Holly Roach make a campus trek after the Illini win the Big Ten championship on a rainy Sunday night in Champaign. Send your celebration photos and videos to sports@news-gazette.com for our special Big Ten championships section this week.
Did you rush the floor? Run outside in the rain? Close Green Street? Or just nuts at home?
For our upcoming special section commemorating the Illini's spirited run to a Big Ten regular season championship — it's first since 2005— we plan to share the joy of a fan base known for its enthusiasm.