A day after looting led to businesses closing early and mayors issuing citywide curfews, hundreds — if not thousands — marched peacefully through C-U’s streets Monday in a protest that lasted nearly three hours.

It was, in the words of the president of the Champaign-Urbana’s Black Lives Matter chapter, “amazing.”

And after Sunday’s unrest, Satchez Johnson added, “I’m glad that people still came and they had faith in it.”

The diverse throng of people marched throughout the afternoon — from the Champaign County Courthouse to the Urbana Police Department and eventually to the Champaign Police Department.

Cars mostly honked in support when caught in traffic where intersections were blocked, and local elected officials and police chiefs joined in, kneeling when protesters did.

At one point, protesters cleared the way for an elderly man to get to the hospital.

They carried signs and for more than two hours, chanting a variety of slogans, including, “I can’t breathe. No justice, no peace.”

The protests were in response to last week’s killing of George Floyd, who died as a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes, according to prosecutors.

When protesters turned the corner at the Champaign Police Department, Chief Anthony Cobb kneeled in solidarity and hugged some of those in attendance, leading to cheers from the large crowd.

At the Urbana Police Department, protesters focused on the physical arrest of Aleyah Lewis on April 10 after a shooting on the city’s east side.

The arrest was caught on video and shared on social media, and has been the subject of much of the public comment at recent Urbana city council meetings.

Titianna Ammons, who is running unopposed for a seat on the county board, said the officers involved should be punished.

“Even if the officers are not fired, they have to show some solidarity with the community,” said the daughter of state Rep. Carol Ammons and Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons. “Not punishing the officer and/or firing the officers is almost a slap in the face.”

She also said people with felony convictions should be allowed to serve on Urbana’s Civilian Police Review Board.

Jasmine Wilson, one of the speakers at Monday’s event, said the charges against Lewis should be dropped and that the CPRB should have subpoena power.

“We want accountability, and then we’re looking for reform,” Wilson said.

Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin changed the agenda for Monday night’s city council meeting to focus entirely on public comment about Lewis’ case and policing issues.

“We’ll just listen,” Marlin said.

She provided a brief update on Lewis’ case, which will be reviewed by an independent party.

“We’re close to finalizing selection of a consulting firm to conduct an independent review,” Marlin said. “The scope of the work will reflect all the questions and concerns that have been raised by the public and by the city council members.”

The city is also planning a public workshop to discuss the “10 Shared Principles,” developed in 2018 by the Illinois NAACP State Conference and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

The principles include a statement in support of de-escalation training for police officers, and Marlin said the goal would be for the council to approve the principles.

Ammons said that while change might not come immediately, she believes the protests will put pressure on Urbana to act.

“It may not come as fast as we want it to, but the pressure is definitely on,” she said.

She said she appreciated the police’s help at Monday’s protest.

“I am pleased that the police actually came out here and made sure that we were safe and that we were able to carry out the protest without any issues,” Ammons said. “When they do their jobs, we love the officers.”