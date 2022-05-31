CHAMPAIGN — Human remains were found Tuesday morning in the debris of a southwest Champaign home that was destroyed in a fire last week.
Demolition contractors returned Tuesday to the home of Ramiro Aguas in the 4300 block of Stonebridge Court to continue to sift through the rubble left after an early-morning fire Thursday destroyed the two-story home.
Fire and police officials had been unable to locate one of the two people who were said to be living in the house. Police said Friday they were looking for Jose Andrade, 50.
Despite carefully supervised demolition for several hours Thursday, officials were unable to find anyone. Crews returned there Tuesday and were removing debris from the basement when they spotted human remains and contacted authorities.
The coroner’s office and firefighters were working Tuesday to extract and identify the remains.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.