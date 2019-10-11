DANVILLE – Danville police are investigating the discovery of human remains in an abandoned burned house.
Sgt. Eric Olson announced Friday morning that shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, Danville police were dispatched to 205 E. 3rd St. for possible human skeletal remains found in an abandoned and burned house.
Police determined the remains were possibly human and contacted the Vermilion County Coroner's office, whose staff confirmed the remains to be human.
The scene was turned over to the Illinois State Police forensics experts to continue investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call Danville police at 217-431-2250.