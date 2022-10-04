URBANA — By the time Joey Longo and Eddie Burras arrived at the Alma Mater statue on the University of Illinois campus around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, a line of a few students wide stretched hundreds of feet back, all the way to the Quad.
In 10 minutes, the marketing coordinator and marketing assistant for the UI's Department of Intercollegiate Athletics were scheduled to begin handing out 500 of the 1,000 free tickets to Saturday’s football game against Iowa that were paid for by an anonymous donor. Instead of waiting, they began handing the tickets out.
“By the time we were supposed to start handing out tickets, they were already all handed out,” Longo said.
Anticipation for Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. kickoff began building amongst students even before the Illini’s road upset over Wisconsin on Saturday, which moved the Illini to 4-1. Tickets for the north end zone student section were sold out early last week, Longo said.
On Monday, Longo said the marketing department received word of a gift that would help fill the student seats on the northeast end of the stadium.
“It could be a big win in turning Illinois football back into what it was,” said Longo, who graduated from the university in the spring, “so (the donor) wanted to make sure they were sold out and there was orange everywhere.”
The marketing team put out word on social media on Tuesday at 9 a.m. that tickets would be given away at the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Performance Center outside the stadium and at the Alma Mater. After the initial 500 tickets allotted for the Alma Mater were given away within 10 minutes, another batch of 150 extra tickets arrived from the Smith Center.
At the end of the giveaway, hundreds of disappointed students were left in line without a ticket, which showed Longo just how amped campus is for Saturday’s game.
“They were definitely way more excited than even we anticipated,” Longo said.