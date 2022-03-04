URBANA — A Champaign County judge Friday declared a mistrial in the case of a Champaign man accused of murdering his friend two years ago.
Jurors deliberated for about five hours before telling the judge they could not come to a unanimous verdict in the case of D’Andre Miller, 35, who was charged with the Feb. 3, 2020, first-degree murder of Gaylend Ryan Allen-Davis, 33, also of Champaign.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum instructed them to keep deliberating, but about 45 minutes later, he declared a mistrial after the foreperson told him there was no way that further deliberation would result in a unanimous decision. He set the case over to May 3.
The trial had started Monday with jury selection.
Assistant State’s Attorneys Kristin Alferink and Chris McCallum built their case against Miller on the eyewitness testimony of Sarah Manzella, 24, while defense attorney Jamie Propps of Champaign spent most of her case attacking Manzella’s credibility.
The Champaign woman was seated in a car with the victim outside their apartments on Mariner Way in west Champaign just before 3 a.m. that Monday when the shooting happened. Manzella called 911 and within several minutes of police arriving, ultimately identified Miller, her former boyfriend, as the shooter. She testified she was “100 percent positive” of her identification.
On Friday morning before the trial resumed, Mr. Allen-Davis’ mother, Lenora Allen, gave Manzella a prolonged hug in the courtroom. She and other family members were visibly upset when the mistrial was declared.
“We are disappointed the jury was not able to reach a verdict, but we appreciate the time and attention they devoted to the case,” Alferink said.
Propps declined to comment.
It wasn’t until an impatient Champaign police officer told Manzella during an interview that she could be considered a suspect that she blurted out Miller’s name as the shooter.
The red truck she said he was driving was found hours later at a Champaign motel, but Miller remained at large for eight months until he was found by U.S. marshals.
Another police officer tried to get the mortally wounded victim to name his shooter, but Mr. Allen-Davis said it was a “drive-by” shooting and he didn’t know the shooter.
“He doesn’t want to give up his friend. He thinks he’s going to survive and get some street justice,” said Alferink, adding that Manzella “absolutely knew” it was Miller who opened Mr. Allen-Davis’ car door and fired in his left side since, she was seated to the victim’s right.
Propps countered that “you can’t believe a word she says” and proceeded to lay out inconsistencies in her testimony versus what she told police.
“This has been a smear campaign against Sarah Manzella,” Alferink said, calling Miller's defense one of “grasping at straws” to malign Manzella, who had been dating Miller about three months and was also friends with Mr. Allen-Davis.
Mr. Allen-Davis and Miller were also friends. Manzella testified that both men sold drugs together and spent a lot of time together, a point of contention in her relationship with Miller.
“Sarah is an obsessive ex-girlfriend,” Alferink said, but argued it made no sense to believe that Manzella wanted to falsely accuse Miller since he was supporting her.
The prosecutor conceded there were inconsistencies in some of Manzella’s testimony, like saying Miller had a revolver when the fatal shot came from a semi-automatic weapon and that Mr. Allen-Davis was shot twice when he was shot only once.
But she also said phone records put Miller in the area of the shooting at the time it happened.
In the space of nine seconds just before Manzella’s call to 911, the records show Miller made six attempts to call Manzella’s phone.
“Something has happened to get him worked up,” Alferink said.
Propps countered that the records could not pinpoint a precise location of her client’s phones and that police had not tried to find out if the rental truck he was driving was on Mariner Way at the time of the shooting.
When the truck was found, there were items found in it to suggest that others besides Miller had access to it, Propps said.
Besides labeling Manzella as “unstable and desperate,” Propps argued there was no physical evidence such as DNA or fingerprints linking Miller to the shooting.
The state had not bothered to test certain items like a lighter, cigarette butt and a do-rag found near the car where Mr. Allen-Davis was shot, Propps said.
“It would appear Champaign police took Sarah Manzella at her word and didn’t bother to process the scene,” Propps said. “There was no investigation into whether Ryan (Allen-Davis) had any issues with anyone else he was selling drugs to or buying drugs from.”
Alferink, who had the last word, reminded the jury that Propps’ strategy of nitpicking Manzella’s inconsistencies was designed to distract them from the obvious.
She said the defense also had the ability to have items of evidence tested but did not.
Alferink argued that the phone records showed that Mr. Allen-Davis and Miller exchanged no text messages after Feb. 1, inferring that something may have gotten between the two of them.
She also noted that after the shooting, Miller made a call to Manzella during which she asked him why he shot Mr. Allen-Davis and Miller hung up.
“The defendant is savvy,” she said.
Asking why he may have killed his friend, Alferink said “there is no good reason. This was a senseless shooting for no reason whatsoever. Just because it’s senseless doesn’t mean the defendant didn’t do it.”