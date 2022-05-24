URBANA — A Champaign 16-year-old who robbed an 18-year-old female of her cellphone at gunpoint five months ago in Campustown has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for armed robbery.
However, because Corey Robinson was prosecuted under an adult-juvenile hybrid part of the law known as “extended jurisdiction juvenile,” he may be released from prison several years sooner.
Robinson pleaded guilty in late April to armed robbery, admitting that on Dec. 13, he jumped out of a car in a parking lot near Sixth and Daniel streets, fell in step behind the 18-year-old about 6:30 p.m., then crudely demanded her possessions.
She turned to see him pointing a gun at her and he reiterated that he wanted her cellphone and wallet. She handed over her phone but when she told him she didn’t have a wallet, he threatened to shoot her.
The woman began yelling to draw attention to herself, which had the effect of getting Robinson to run back to the car he had gotten out of.
University of Illinois police stopped the car several blocks north of where the holdup happened and arrested Robinson. Police found a loaded gun with a scratched-off serial number in the car.
The teen driver of the car told police that Robinson had told her to stop when he saw the young woman walking, then got back in the car with a phone, which he later threw out the window.
In return for Robinson’s plea to armed robbery under extended jurisdiction juvenile, the state agreed not to seek to try him as an adult.
Robinson will begin his prison sentence in the Department of Juvenile Justice. Authorities there decide when he should be released, but juveniles cannot be held past their 21st birthday. If he succeeds on parole, the adult sentence of 21 years is waived.
Should he commit another offense while on parole, the state can file a petition to enforce the adult sentence.
The armed-robbery adjudication is Robinson’s first.