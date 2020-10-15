The Iroquois County Coroner has released the names of the two people who were killed in a crash on Interstate 57 earlier this week.
Coroner Bill Cheatum says 26-year-old Aaron Reed of Onarga and 21-year-old Tazia Crite of Pembroke Township in Kanakee County both died in the accident about five miles north of Paxton.
Police say Reed was traveling south on I-57 at mile-marker 266 at around 12:50 a.m. on Tuesday when for an unknown reason he crossed the center median and hit another car that was traveling north.
Police say a semi-truck driver that was also traveling north hit the second car causing the backseat passengers to be ejected.
Police say four others were injured including a three-week old infant, who was air-lifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The infant's condition is unknown. Police say the other three were expected to survive.
Both lanes of I-57 northbound were closed for about eight hours so authorities could investigate the crash.