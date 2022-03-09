TOLONO — An Ottawa truck driver was seriously injured in a crash between two large trucks on Interstate 57 Tuesday morning.
Illinois State Police said just after 7 a.m., Ryan Pointer, 31, of Ottawa, was driving south in the right lane of I-57 near Tolono when the front right steer tire on his tanker truck burst.
Pointer lost control of his rig and ran off the road into the center median. The truck rolled over and spilled part of its load onto the northbound lanes of I-57.
Another truck tractor semi-trailer that was headed north then hit a large metal box in the road that had fallen off Pointer’s tanker. Joseph Pressley, 44, of Jonesboro, Ga., was not hurt.
Pointer and his passenger, Michael Schaffer, 51, of Reddick, were both taken to the hospital.
Police described Pointer’s injuries as serious but Schaffer’s as non-life-threatening.
I-57 was closed in both directions for approximately 3½ hours during recovery efforts, with the roadway being completely reopened about 12:30 p.m.