CHAMPAIGN — The ramp from eastbound Interstate 74 to southbound I-57 will close Monday.
The closure is expected to last four months, , the Illinois Department of Transportation said, to build a temporary ramp for the the ongoing construction project on the interchange, expected to cost a total of $216.8 million.
The current phase of the project, reconstructing the ramp, broke ground on Aug. 23 and will cost an estimated $125.8 million.
Drivers looking to exit eastbound I-74 onto southbound 1-57 are recommended to do the following:
— Take exit 179B to northbound I-57;
— Take exit 238 to Olympian Drive;
— Take Olympian Drive to southbound I-57;
According to IDOT, temporary traffic signals will be put along Olympian Drive to assist drivers turning left onto I-57.
"Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area," IDOT said in a news release.