SPRINGFIELD — Likely coming soon to a stretch of I-74 near you: signs declaring it "Senator Scott M. Bennett Memorial Highway.”
To honor the Champaign legislator’s life and legacy, his successor, Paul Faraci, and uncle, Gibson City Sen. Tom Bennett, advanced Joint Resolution 32 on Thursday in Springfield. It calls for naming portions of the highway after the late Sen. Bennett.
“Senator Bennett was treasured by friends, family and his community,” Faraci said. “His camaraderie and his dedication to serving his constituents will forever be missed. However, this is a way we can continue to honor him for decades to come.”
Added Tom Bennett: “This means a lot to the family. It’s important to recognize all of the things Scott was able to accomplish by choosing to work together.”