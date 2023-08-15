Get daily headlines sent to your inbox by clicking here
CHAMPAIGN — Coming Thursday, westbound Interstate 74 travelers wanting to head north on Interstate 57 at Champaign will have to find an alternate route.
Ken Crawford, project implementation engineer for the I-57/I-74 interchange project, said the ramp allowing westbound travelers to turn north onto I-57 will be closed until December 2025.
It was necessary, Crawford said, “for us to be able to construct some of the other ramps in that quadrant.”
I-74 motorists will have to take detours at either Prairieview Road east of Mahomet or Illinois 47 at Mahomet before heading back east and taking the northbound ramp to I-57.
“We understand closing ramps hurt,” Crawford said.
“Otherwise, things are going pretty well” on the interchange project. “We started setting structural steel for some of the flyover ramps last week.
“That’s the next step is setting the structural steel and then the concrete bridge deck,” Crawford said.
He said the project is operating on schedule and added that progress is predicated on soil settlement on the embankment — “to make sure all that dirt is settled out. It has to set.”
“The locations before were farm ground and were never loaded with weight. Now we’re putting a large amount of soil on there,” and the work has to be done in stages.