DANVILLE — When students return to Kenneth D. Bailey Academy next week, there will be a new face in the principal’s office.
But it’s a familiar one.
Last month, MITZI CAMPBELL, a former teacher and assistant principal at the Danville district’s alternative school, was tapped to lead it when her predecessor, Tracy Cherry, was appointed Danville High School principal.
“I’m very excited to be back here at KDBA,” said Campbell, who started teaching in the district’s alternative program when it was run at several scattered sites. “We have some of the best students and teachers in the district, and I’m looking forward to working and building relationships with them.”
After five years in the classroom, she served as a Danville High dean for two years and then as assistant principal at Bailey Academy in 2016, at South View Upper Elementary in 2017 and at the high school in 2018.
On Tuesday, Campbell sat down with staff writer Noelle McGee to talk about her passion for alternative education, plans for the program and more.
What was your own education like?
I grew up in Catlin and graduated from Catlin High School before going to Danville Area Community College and transferring to Eastern Illinois University (where she earned a bachelor’s degree in history with a secondary-education endorsement and later, a master’s in educational leadership).
I enjoyed going to Catlin because I liked the small class sizes and the relationships you had with your teaches and coaches. In junior high, my favorite teacher was Mrs. (Donna) Hageman, who taught language arts. She challenged me and was very creative.
In high school, I was involved in National Honor Society, SADD (Formerly Students Against Driving Drunk, now Students Against Destructive Decisions) and cheerleading. I also worked throughout school. My parents had great work ethics, and they passed that on to me.
What led you into the education field?
I actually wanted to be an attorney. I wanted to defend innocent people and fight for equal rights.
Teaching was going to be my backup option. (Laughter). Then I got to go into a classroom for a practicum. It was a high school social studies class, and I fell in love with teaching.
Tell us about your unique student teaching experience.
I did my student teaching at a secondary school in West Sussex, England. I was a history major, so they had me teach U.S. history. It was so fun experiencing a different culture and learning about the educational system.
I remember student-centered teaching — which focuses on student interests, their different needs and engaging them in their own learning process — was a new concept there. I got to share some of my ideas on that with them, and they were very well-received.
I also had wonderful personal experiences. I lived on campus at the University of Chichester, and I got to do some traveling. We spent fall break in Italy and a weekend in Dublin. I was also able to go to Madrid and visit with my Aunt Sherry’s former exchange students and got to stay with them.
How did you become passionate about alternative education?
When I returned from England, I started substitute teaching with District 118, and I was assigned to sub in an alternative-education classroom at the Boys and Girls Club at the time. The following spring, I was hired to be an eighth-grade math and social studies teacher.
I absolutely fell in love with alternative education and knew that was the area I wanted to pursue. I like the small settings and the relationships you form. I think relationships are the biggest factor in student success, and you’re able to accomplish that in a smaller setting.
I think there are some very serious misconceptions about what it is and the population it serves. The students are driven. They are resilient. They are hardworking, and they want to be involved in their community in a positive way.
And our staff is incredibly student-centered. They’re hard workers who go above and beyond every single day to make sure we’re doing what’s best for kids. And they have hearts of gold. They love their students, and it definitely shows.
What are some unique things about Bailey Academy?
We have our print shop program. The curriculum teaches our students how to operate a business, and then they tap into their creativity to come up with these amazing posters, banners and other printed materials, depending on what the clients want. (They print the materials on a 46-inch-wide printer.) Our clients include not only all of the schools and departments throughout the district, but also local companies and businesses.
We also have a Wall of Honor, which ties into who we’re named for. (Bailey, who graduated from DHS in 1930 and the University of Illinois in 1935, received the Medal of Honor posthumously for his heroic conduct during the Battle of Guadalcanal in September 1942.)
The goal of the wall is to honor and highlight the achievements of members of our community who served in the armed forces and oftentimes, were very involved in the community. They also serve as role models for our kids and show them what they can achieve.
What changes for Bailey Academy are on the horizon?
The need for alternative education in the community continues to expand (enrollment is currently around 100), but we’re running out of room. The upper administration support the idea of expanding students, staff, classrooms and other amenities ... but we don’t know if that means adding onto our current building or looking elsewhere.
There are no specific plans for that yet. We’re going to have to figure out what that will look like and a potential timeline.
I was part of the program when we moved to this building (in 2012), and I’m excited to be part of the effort to expand and grow.
You had to prepare for your new post rather quickly, so you didn’t get much time off this summer. But how do spend your downtime when you have it?
I love spending it with my family. My husband, Austin, and I have three daughters — Zoe, who’s going to be a junior; Tenley, who’s going into fourth grade; and Dylan, who will be in kindergarten. Zoe’s my musical one, Tenley loves art and Dylan is my spirited one.
This summer, we’ve enjoyed going to local pools and to the park. My girls are my world. I also enjoy our church community, exercising and running and reading. That’s kind of my therapy.