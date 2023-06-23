PHILO — Community involvement is running rampant in Philo these days.
In an era when most town governments pick up the tab for such things as playground equipment, the village of about 1,300 people used donations and fundraising events to cover most of the more than $100,000 cost of buying and installing equipment in Hazen Park.
“I am so proud of the community,” village President Larry Franks said. “We got no grant money whatsoever.”
It’s taken about three years from planning to completion for the project to come to reality. It will be capped at a dedication ceremony set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the park. There will also be a Kona Ice truck, firetrucks, face painting, popcorn and more family-oriented activities.
Franks said Philo is “kind of stuck in the middle” in terms of qualifying for grant money: “We’ve got a really nice community and nice income.”
He said the addition was due. The town hadn’t upgraded the park’s equipment in about 40 years.
A committee, including Pat Pioletti and Rachael Garrett, was formed that helped to raise the money, including through a golf cart parade and a buy-a-brick campaign.
The playground equipment cost about $89,000. Another $12,000 was spent to “have the site formed up,” Butler said. “We wanted to make sure it was done right” by having professionals do it.
New sidewalks and a paved parking lot were added.
Major donors included Philo Exchange Bank, the village of Philo, the Philo Volunteer Fire Department and an anonymous donor who wanted the playground named after Mary Margaret Schumacher, a lifetime local resident who worked at St. Thomas School in Philo.
The Rice family donated a new brick-and-block sign.
Butler doesn’t have to worry about the playground equipment being put to good use. He said this time of year, the park is “just packed.”
“My board is really good,” he said. “They were all on board with it, too. I didn’t have to sell much at all to my board” that the park needed the playground equipment.
Playground equipment isn’t cheap, as several area communities know:
- In Urbana, the park district was awarded a $550,000 grant to cover half the costs of replacing its popular Prairie Play Playground at Meadowbrook Park.
- In Paxton, the city will pay $125,000 to replace outdated playground equipment in Pells Park.
- In Buckley, the village is paying $26,000 for new playground equipment in Lake Park.
- Tilton paid $21,498 for a new playground set, swings and benches for Melrose Park.
- The village of Mahomet was awarded a $400,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (it also received $300,000 in donations) for improvements to Barber Park, including playground equipment, splash pad and new amphitheater.