JoAnne Broadbent talks to her children via a Zoom session organized and  carried out by Katelyn Shamhart.
JoAnne Broadbent waves to passersby during Saturday's vehicle parade that passed by her house on Clark Park.

CHAMPAIGN — A seemingly endless parade of well-wishers circled Clark Park twice on Saturday, drivers and passengers honking, waving and shouting words of encouragement to JoAnne Broadbent as she sat in amazement outside her front door.

“Wow,” she said. “I feel like a queen.”

Neighbors and friends of JoAnne arrived in waves on a beautiful spring afternoon, many carrying homemade signs to lift her spirits just over a week since her husband, Alan, passed away.

Dr. Alan Broadbent, 72, was a well-known dentist in town who died of complications from COVID-19.

Katelyn Shamhart, who helped organize what she called a “love train,” said “it’s no secret how much we all love the Broadbents.”

Shamhart used her cellphone to include the Broadbents’ four out-of-town sons and their children in on the festivities along McKinley Avenue.

“We really wanted to come and support her,” Shamhart said. “We thought she’d enjoy some social contact.”

Bailey McClellan was one of about 50 participants in Saturday's parade around Clark Park.
Passersby wave to JoAnne Broadbent as Katelyn Shamhart records their visit.
Participants in Saturday's vehicle parade line up on Charles Street in Champaign.

