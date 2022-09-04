'I felt like I should step up': Alumna Steffens adds third job title at Tuscola
TUSCOLA — Overshadowed a bit by the school board’s other unanimously-approved personnel move this week was a vote to make Johanna Steffens the new high school dance coach.
A 2001 Tuscola High alumna, Steffens just began her 16th year on staff at her alma mater. She already doubles as the high school drama director — with an assist from husband and backstage helper Grant — and is in her 12th year teaching English at the school.
“I was also appointed co-homecoming sponsor at the meeting two weeks ago, and have play auditions coming up soon as well,” Steffens says. “There were so many sponsorships and coaches still needed at the start of school, and being an alumna from TCHS, I felt like I should step up.
"I also love the kids and hated to see them without programs.”