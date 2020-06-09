CHAMPAIGN — Jabali Maatuka’s most recent Saturday was “a roller coaster.”
That might have been true for the 2020 Champaign Central graduate had it only included the young black man’s involvement in the latest local march and protest to stem from George Floyd’s death last month while in Minneapolis police custody.
But the Maroons starting quarterback last season, who is set to attend McKendree University to continue his football career into college later this year, showed up to Saturday afternoon’s thousands-strong march against police brutality immediately after attending Drew Adams’ funeral.
Adams, another 2020 Central graduate, died on May 30 in Wisconsin after a canoe he was riding in capsized. Maatuka and Adams were Maroons football teammates.
“All the guys came out — everybody was wearing their jerseys,” Maatuka said. “The day before at the wake, the line wrapped around the church twice. ... It was a lot of love, a lot of care. Very genuine.”
Fellow 2020 Central alumnus Tarell Evans dropped off Maatuka at Maatuka’s home following the funeral.
It just so happened the Champaign march, co-organized by yet another 2020 Maroons grad in Naomi DuPree, started near where Maatuka lives.
So Maatuka threw on a mask — a precaution amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — and turned his attention from the pain of losing a friend and teammate to making a positive difference in the community.
“I spend a lot of time online, on social media, arguing and advocating for black rights,” Maatuka said. “I would be a hypocrite if I wasn’t there. They’re having marches all over America right now — Los Angeles, Minneapolis. Shoot, they even had one in Monticello.
“I felt like I needed to ... stand up against police brutality and racism.”
That Maatuka did this not even multiple hours after an event as somber as an 18-year-old’s funeral doesn’t strike Maatuka as especially impactful.
“I’ve always wanted to stay active and stay busy,” he said.
“Most people wait until they’re older to get political. They wait until they’re older to try and go to marches and make a change. But I feel like the best time is now because, even while I’m feeling all these emotions, (protesting) will help me recuperate.”
Maatuka is the latest local black individual tied to the News-Gazette prep sports scene to express frustration with race relations and police brutality in the United States.
He rattled off a list of black men and boys killed by law enforcement — Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Kiwane Carrington and Philando Castile — and cited them as a collective reason for his involvement in Saturday’s march.
“Routine traffic stops turn into murders,” Maatuka said. “It should be personal to everybody — white, black, Hispanic — because these guys are your neighbors. For black youth, it could be us. For white teachers, it could be their students.
“It’s just been going on for a really long time. And with it being so potent, with it being so available in video recordings and how every day on Twitter you see a new video of a black man getting beat up by police, or you see a new video of a black man trying to watch birds (and) get the police called on him, saying he’s a threat. We see it every day. We see it, and we’re sick and tired.”
Maatuka attended the march by himself, but he recognized many people walking alongside him.
“It’s great because I’m seeing all these familiar faces, and I’m seeing a lot of people I don’t know,” Maatuka said. “I’m seeing people from Uni High. I’m seeing people from Urbana. I’ve never met these people in my life, and they all came here to stand together. I couldn’t appreciate it any more.”
Saturday marked Maatuka’s first time involved with a protest of this manner, but family ties ensured he’d eventually make such an appearance.
Maatuka’s mother, Shayla Maatuka, brought her son to a couple of Tennessee-based feminist marches earlier in Jabali Maatuka’s life. And Maatuka’s father, Central teacher Jamal Maatuka, is a public speaker through the website theblackteacher.com, which offers “multiple education modalities that will specialize in reducing the achievement gap for the black community.”
Jabali Maatuka described Saturday’s protest as “perfect,” especially because of the amount of youth among its ranks.
“It was huge. I actually liked that a lot,” Maatuka said. “After I saw those numbers and just walking in that crowd in the heat and everything, it made it OK because I knew I wasn’t the only one going through this.”