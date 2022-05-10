'I’ve deployed my first aid kit more times than I’d like to admit, using medical supplies normally reserved for battlefield use'
On the eve of National Police Week, we asked area officers: How has the rise in local gun violence made the job different from the one you had just a few years earlier?
CHRIS ELSTON, Villa Grove native and University of Illinois police sergeant
“I’m currently in my ninth year of law enforcement, and the changes I’ve seen in the last few years have been staggering.
“As a new patrol officer in 2013, I primarily dealt with bar fights, intoxicated students and traffic stops on my midnight shift. Our busiest time was bar closing, and we spent the rest of the night catching up on paperwork and training. It was uncommon to hear a shots-fired call on the radio or to find a gun in a vehicle.
“Now, we regularly assist other agencies with shots-fired incidents or find illegally possessed guns in vehicles on otherwise routine traffic stops. Closing time is no longer our busy time; we see this violence even during daytime hours.
“The biggest thing that scares me is the lack of regard for human life and the innocent people caught in the crossfire. I’ve deployed my first aid kit more times than I’d like to admit, using medical supplies normally reserved for battlefield use: tourniquets, pressure bandages and blood-clotting agents.
“In one instance, I even drove the ambulance to the hospital so both medics could work on a patient in the back.
“He was an innocent bystander out for a walk with his girlfriend on Green Street and was struck by a stray round right in front of her. This is the unfortunate reality we must face, and I feel an urgent obligation to remain proactive in our efforts to keep everyone safe.”
BETSY ALFONSO, Urbana’s 2018 John E. Lockard Police Officer of the Year
“The explosion of gun violence locally is horrific and the C-U community is suffering greatly. I cannot express enough how this is hurting everyone in the community.
“When I started over a decade ago, a shots fired call was rare; now, it is a daily — sometimes more-than-once-per-shift — occurrence. Resources are stretched, staffing is low and support for police has dwindled.
“My goal as a police officer has always been to improve the quality of life for the citizens and make an impact to reduce crime. It is extremely heartbreaking to know that this is not happening despite our best efforts.
“Police officers see, hear and feel the pain from this gun violence. We are putting tourniquets on people’s arms and legs to try to stop them from bleeding out. We are applying chest seals to wounds. We are doing CPR to keep hearts beating.
“We are comforting people as they take their last breath despite our efforts. We are telling family members that their son/daughter/mother/father/cousin has passed away. We are collecting bullet casing after bullet casing from streets, homes and businesses.
“I hope that the C-U community will not accept this increase in gun violence as the new normal.
“There is no one way to fix this or even an easy fix. I believe for a change to happen, it will take us all — citizens, city councils, community organizations, parents, children, police, prosecutors — collaborating with one another on gun violence reduction efforts in a respectful and positive way.”
ERIC KIZER, Centennial High grad and Danville police sergeant
“I’ve been doing this job a long time, and most times the depravity doesn’t surprise me anymore.
“I will say that when I first started working, we would only get a call for shots fired maybe once or twice a week. If there were actually shots fired and a victim, the victim tended to be an adult in their 20s or 30s and well known to the police department.
“As the years have gone by, it seems like the shots fired call comes once or twice a shift, and if there is a victim they tend to be younger and younger and not as well known to the department.
“As a policeman and father, it worries me how quickly these kids — and I do mean kids: 16, 17, 18 — will pull a gun or shoot at other kids for the most minor of reasons.
“Another thing I have seen change: When there was a victim of a gunshot, when I first got started, there was always at least one person at the scene who would tell you what happened, whether on the record or off.
“Now, with everything that has happened and been said about police the last few years, we don’t get the cooperation we once did.
“It’s frustrating to go to scenes wanting to help that victim and your community by finding the perpetrator and being told that you don’t care, when most officers do. Most officers wouldn’t do this job if they didn’t care.”