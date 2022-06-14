CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man was killed in a single-vehicle accident last week in Champaign.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Marcus J. Thomas Jr., 32, of Amherst Drive, was pronounced dead in the emergency room at Carle Hospital about 2:13 a.m. on Thursday.
Champaign police Lt. Ben Newell said Mr. Thomas was alone in his four-door sedan driving west on Kirby Avenue just east of Mattis about 1:30 a.m.
A witness who was also driving west said Mr. Thomas’s Nissan Altima passed their vehicle going fast, hit the curb on the right side of the road, left the street and struck a utility pole.
Northrup said an autopsy revealed Mr. Thomas died of blunt force trauma to his chest.