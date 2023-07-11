RANKIN — It could be weeks or months before a person killed in a fiery crash last month in Vermilion County that also took the lives of a young couple is identified.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said she had to obtain DNA from a relative of the person authorities believe was driving a Camry that ran a stop sign on Vermilion County Road 3550 N at Illinois 49 on June 27, hitting a Jeep.
Joseph Stallone, 19, and his girlfriend, Keegynn Martinek, 17, both of Paxton, were in the Jeep, heading north. The person in the Camry was not recognizable, McFadden said.
All were pronounced dead at the site of the collision that happened about 7:23 p.m. that Tuesday.
McFadden said Illinois State Police and Rantoul police gave her the name of a man they suspected was the car driver but until she has a positive match, either through dental records or DNA, McFadden said she would not release that person’s name.
Rantoul police Deputy Chief Justin Bouse said Rantoul police were pursuing the Camry through the village just 12 minutes prior to the collision because it had been reported stolen earlier from an apartment parking lot in the 300 block of North Drive.
The Camry driver was going about 60 mph in a 30 mph zone when an officer first saw it at the intersection of South Maplewood and Cheryl Drive. The officer could not see the driver or how many people were in the Camry, according to an initial report. Additionally, the car owner did not see who took the car, Bouse said.
The car headed north to U.S. 136 then east out of Rantoul at speeds believed to be around 100 mph, ignoring the lights and sirens of the pursuing squad car. The officer terminated his pursuit about two miles east and one mile north of Rantoul.
“The officer was losing sight of the vehicle because it was traveling at such a high speed in the country. Us trying to continue would have been dangerous for us and the public,” Bouse said.
About 45 minutes later, the officer was informed of the collision that had happened in Vermilion County.
Bouse said the only indication that police had of who the Camry driver might be came from a bicycle that had been left at the apartment complex from which the car was stolen.
About two weeks earlier, Bouse said, police were pursuing that bicyclist when he dumped the bike and ran from them. On June 14, he came to the police station to retrieve it.
That man was on drug court probation for possession of a stolen motor vehicle that happened in June 2022 in Rantoul but had failed to appear in court in May.